KCK homicide.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called to the 900 block of Reynolds Avenue on a deceased person who was located by family members just before 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the location, they located the victim, a black female in her late 30s, inside the residence. It appears at this time that foul play was involved, police said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.