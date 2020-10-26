KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called to the 900 block of Reynolds Avenue on a deceased person who was located by family members just before 3:45 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located the victim, a black female in her late 30s, inside the residence. It appears at this time that foul play was involved, police said.
This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)
