KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.
Officials were called to the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue for a shooting just after 1 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, a male who had been shot was located. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to police, the preliminary investigations suggested that during an aggravated burglary of a residence, an occupant of the home confronted and shot the suspect.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
