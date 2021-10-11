KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday.
According to the KCKPD, the shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 42nd St.
When police arrived, they found signs that a crime had occurred but were not able to locate a victim.
Then, at 7 a.m., KCK officers received a call from detectives in Kansas City, Missouri stating that a shooting victim had brought himself to a local hospital.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Later, detectives were able to confirm that individual was the victim in the shooting on W. 42nd Street.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tipsters will remain anonymous.
No further information is available at this time.
