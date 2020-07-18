KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred late Friday night.
Officers were called to 49th and Parallel Parkway just before 11:30 p.m. for an injury accident.
When they arrived at the location, they located the driver who was not breathing in the driver’s seat.
CPR was conducted, but EMS advised the driver was deceased.
Police said officials are investigating.
