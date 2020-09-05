KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Friday night.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to the 1800 block of North 31st Street on a reported shooting just before 10 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located two victims in the alley east of 31st Street. One was a male in his 50s who was deceased and the other was a male in his late 20s. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he died a couple hours later from his injuries.
Police believe at this time, the two men were the only individuals involved in the incident and were shooting at each other for unknown reasons.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
