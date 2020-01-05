KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating the first homicide of 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers were called to the 3000 Block of North 34th Street just after 2:30 Sunday morning for a reported shooting.
When officials arrived on the scene, they located a Hispanic male with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
