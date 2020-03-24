KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one person has died.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Ray Avenue Tuesday night around 10.
Officers are working a homicide at the 1300 block of Ray Avenue.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) March 25, 2020
When they arrived on the scene, they located one person that had died from their injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.