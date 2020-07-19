KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person deceased.
Officers were called to the 7200 block of Lathrop Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Shortly after 10 a.m officers with the KCKPD responded to a shooting in the 7200 block of Lathrop Ave. One victim, a black male, was transported to an area hospital where he has died from his injuries. Police, detectives and PIO on site.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) July 19, 2020
