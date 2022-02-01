KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCKPD is currently investigating a hit and run accident that has left one person dead.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on Leavenworth Road just west of 55th Street.
The victim was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released any names or suspect information.
Leavenworth road is currently close from North 55th Street to North 57th Street.
