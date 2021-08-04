KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday.
According to the KCKPD, the shooting happened in the 600block of Rowland Ave. shortly after 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a person who had died.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
