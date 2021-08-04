GENERIC: KCKPD logo (Kansas City, Kansas Police Department)
(The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday. 

According to the KCKPD, the shooting happened in the 600block of Rowland Ave. shortly after 4 a.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a person who had died. 

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

