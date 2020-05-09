KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed one-person early Saturday morning.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to the 100 Block of South 78th Street on a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m.
Officers said the preliminary observations indicated the vehicle was traveling south on South 78th Street when it left the roadway and landed in a heavily wooded area. The female driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was found deceased from injuries sustained from the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.
