KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night.
Kansas City, Kansas Police posted a tweet just after 9 p.m. saying that they are working a double shooting where the victims are both 17-years-old.
Working a double shooting, both victims are 17 years old. Victims were privately transported to an area hospital. A possible crime scene was located at 71st and Haskell.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) July 15, 2019
Police said that a possible crime scene was located in the area of 71st and Haskell.
The victims were transported to local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.