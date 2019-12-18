KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.
Kansas City, Kansas police posted a tweet at 9:15 stating that there on scene of a double shooting in the 600 block of Freeman Ct.
Officers on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Freeman Ct. Two victims, one with critical injuries.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) December 19, 2019
Police said that the shooting began as an altercation and a man and a woman were both shot.
Police believe one of the people shot was the suspect and the second person was the victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
