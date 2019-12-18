IMG_1337.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.

Kansas City, Kansas police posted a tweet at 9:15 stating that there on scene of a double shooting in the 600 block of Freeman Ct.

Police said that the shooting began as an altercation and a man and a woman were both shot. 

Police believe one of the people shot was the suspect and the second person was the victim. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.