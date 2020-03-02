KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating a double homicide Monday night.
Kansas City, Kansas, police posted a tweet around 11 p.m. stating they were on site of the homicide located in the 1000 block of Forest Ct.
Double homicide, 1000 block of Forest Ct. KCPD on site.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) March 3, 2020
KCTV5 News is working to get more information and will bring you updated information as soon as we get it.
