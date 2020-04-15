KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting where one person was seriously hurt.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Parallel Parkway on a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a male in his 20’s inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.