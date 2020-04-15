Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting where one person was seriously hurt.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Parallel Parkway on a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a male in his 20’s inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.