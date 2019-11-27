KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a one vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kansas police chief posted a tweet just after 4 stating they were called to a critical injury car crash at 300 Sunshine Road.
Officers working critical injury accident at 300 Sunshine. One vehicle involved.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) November 27, 2019
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department also posted a tweet stating that they are investigating a tractor trailer that went into a liquid oxygen unit at 300 Kindleberger.
KCKFD FIRE & HAZMAT crews are on scene at 300 Kindleberger. EB & WB lanes are still closed. Tractor trailer into a liquid oxygen unit. Area is restricted to fire & law enforcement. Evacuation has started in immediate vicinity. pic.twitter.com/mL4OXZKr63— KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) November 27, 2019
The area between 7th and Fairfax and Kindleberger and Funston is temporarily closed down at this time. Authorities have also evacuated the vicinity.
Our critical injury accident in the Fairfax district has caused hazardous conditions in the area. The area between 7th & Fairfax and Kindleberger & Funston is temporarily closed down. Please assist us by avoiding the area.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) November 27, 2019
Just before 5:15 p.m., police told KCTV5 News that they believe the driver had a medical episode and that caused the crash. That driver is now in stable condition at a local hospital.
Just after 6 p.m., authorities said that the hazardous conditions had been resolved and road closures are starting to open.
The hazardous conditions in our Fairfax district have been resolved. Road closures in Fairfax have been reduced to just Kindleberger between 7th St & Fairfax Tfwy.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) November 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.