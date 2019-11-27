KCK Sunshine Road evaucations_frame_9669.png

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a one vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City, Kansas police chief posted a tweet just after 4 stating they were called to a critical injury car crash at 300 Sunshine Road.

One vehicle was involved in the crash.

Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department also posted a tweet stating that they are investigating a tractor trailer that went into a liquid oxygen unit at 300 Kindleberger.

The area between 7th and Fairfax and Kindleberger and Funston is temporarily closed down at this time. Authorities have also evacuated the vicinity.

Just before 5:15 p.m., police told KCTV5 News that they believe the driver had a medical episode and that caused the crash. That driver is now in stable condition at a local hospital. 

Just after 6 p.m., authorities said that the hazardous conditions had been resolved and road closures are starting to open. 

