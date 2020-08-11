KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a truck driver was shot at Tuesday morning.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said a suspect shot at a truck driver who had just exited off of Interstate 70 onto James Street around 11:50 a.m.
Detectives said the tractor trailer was hit at least ten different times by gunfire, but the driver was not injured.
Police are looking for the suspect who has been described as a male, unknown age, has dreadlocks and driving a black Saturn VUE SUV.
The tractor trailer had a camera and detectives are viewing the footage and investigating. They say at this time, there was no apparent motivation for the shooting, and it does not appear the truck driver did anything to provoke the suspect to shoot.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
