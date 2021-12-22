KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday night.
According to the police, it happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 2700 block of Stewart Ave.
All that's known at this time is that the victim was a minor and their injuries were fatal.
There is no suspect information at this time, but the police department is asking that anyone with information that can assist in their investigation give them a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.