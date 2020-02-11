KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police were on scene after a male had barricaded himself Tuesday night at a local hotel.
Kansas City, Kansas, police posted a tweet at 9 p.m. stating that they were on scene of a barricaded male subject at the Great Wolf Lodge located at 10401 Cabela Drive.
Officers are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Great Wolf Lodge.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 12, 2020
The male was contained into one room and part of the hotel had been evacuated.
About two hours later, police posted a tweet stating that the male is in custody.
The subject from the barricade incident at the Great Wolf Lodge has been taken into custody.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 12, 2020
