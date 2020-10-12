Generic police lights
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Authorities have identified the victim from a shooting Friday night.

Police were called to Eisenhower Park located at North 72nd Street and Georgia Avenue regarding a report of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the location, they located a deceased victim that had apparent gunshot wounds.

That victim has been identified as 47-year-old Mickey Lawrence Blevins of Kansas City, Kansas. 

This incident remains under investigation by the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

