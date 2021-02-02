KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police department is finally launching the new body camera system.
The process has taken the department over two years to implement because of upgrades to their internet, running fiber lines at all their stations, get additional servers and then test runs.
“Things have to change. We know things have to change. We’ve been doing our best to make those changes, but now we have something that’s going to show what we’re doing. It’s not our word against somebody else’s or vice versa," said Officer Tomas Tomasic.
Police received a $400,000 grant for the new body camera system, however the entire roll out will cost $1.8 million. Now, they will have the regular dah cam, a panoramic wide shot, and a camera in the backseat.
Training for the officers has already started at the south patrol. The department intends to have all officers equipped by the end of the month.
This is a developing story.
