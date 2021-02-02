How the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have changed the police body cam industry
(Ross D. Franklin/AP/FILE)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police department is finally launching the new body camera system.

The process has taken the department over two years to implement because of upgrades to their internet, running fiber lines at all their stations, get additional servers and then test runs.

“Things have to change. We know things have to change. We’ve been doing our best to make those changes, but now we have something that’s going to show what we’re doing. It’s not our word against somebody else’s or vice versa," said Officer Tomas Tomasic.

Police received a $400,000 grant for the new body camera system, however the entire roll out will cost $1.8 million. Now, they will have the regular dah cam, a panoramic wide shot, and a camera in the backseat.

Training for the officers has already started at the south patrol. The department intends to have all officers equipped by the end of the month.

This is a developing story. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.