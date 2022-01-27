KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A new Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department cold case unit will take another look at unsolved homicides to try to bring justice to families who need answers.
There are roughly 285 unsolved homicides in KCK spanning five decades.
Members of Justice for Wyandotte previously held a rally calling for a special unit to investigate a series of KCK cold cases involving mostly Black woman whose killings were never solved.
“Black women have been murdered. Somebody’s mother, somebody’s sister, somebody’s aunt, somebody’s friend. What does it take?” said Justice for Wyandotte Lead Organizer Khadijah Hardaway. “These women deserve justice and they deserve attention.”
On Thursday, KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman announced the department launched its first unit to review older cases going back past 2015. A 27-year veteran of the police department, Captain Angela Garrison, will lead a unit of three full-time detectives.
“I can only imagine if I had a loved one killed 10, 15, 20 years ago and I still don't have any idea who's walking around the streets that have committed that crime,” Chief Oakman said.
The unit will investigate if advancements in DNA and forensic testing could help solve cold cases. It’s not publicly known which cases they will focus on first, but Chief Oakman said the detectives will prioritize cases based on solvability.
“I think we owe it to our community to make sure that we get them justice, or we give them the sense that we've done everything possible to bring the killer of their loved one to justice,” Oakman said.
Hardaway says the unit is a glimmer of hope for victims’ families.
“Shine a light and give the families a little bit of hope,” Hardaway said. “These women’s lives had value. Not just the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department should be looking at this but across the country.”
The KCK cold case unit will also review missing person cases where it appears that foul play may have been involved.
Anyone with information about a cold case can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.