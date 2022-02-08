KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Kansas City, Kansas, Police are taking a stand against an issue they say is becoming increasingly problematic on both sides of the state line: street racing and sideshows.
The department teamed up with Kansas Highway Patrol for an operation Sunday to put a stop to a sideshow that’s been happening every Sunday on Kansas Avenue near 55th Street.
Raul Villegas owns Soccer Nation, which is an indoor soccer venue near the intersection.
“It started maybe last month or a month and a half ago,” Villegas said.
Villegas said it happens in the evening when players are coming and going from games inside his business. Sometimes, players are late because they have to wait up to 20 minutes for the sideshows to end so they can turn into his parking lot.
Each week, the crowd of spectators has grown.
“As it went along a couple of weeks, it started getting bigger and bigger,” he said.
Villegas was glad this past Sunday when officers were waiting nearby to stop the spectacle before it even started.
Major Brittanie Pruitt with the KCKPD said it was the first operation of many to come.
“It’s a growing problem. And it’s becoming more and more dangerous,” she said.
There have been injuries at sideshows on both sides of the state line. Pruitt said there was even a shooting after one of them in January. She said many of the people involved in the sideshows are also tied to other crimes.
“There may be guns or drugs involved. And so,when you have 100 to 150 cars out in the middle of the intersection, you don’t know everybody that’s there. There could be issues that arise from that,” Pruitt said.
Police handed out several tickets at the Quik Trip down the road from Villegas’s business and impounded a car.
“I was glad they were there present because, the other times, there was no police presence,” Villegas said.
Villegas believes those involved in doing the sideshows will likely just find a different location next weekend. However, the KCKPD says they’re dedicated to putting a stop to it.
“We’re not going to just back off from this. We know that it’s on the rise and so, these people that are coming over here, you’re going to start seeing us a lot more,” Pruitt said.
