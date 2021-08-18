KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for tips in an unsolved homicide from 2016.
According to the police at the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Joshua Allen Bush was fatally shot on Aug. 22, 2016 in the area of 46th and Leavenworth Road.
Currently a cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or filing of felony charges. Tipsters remain anonymous.
Anyone with information that can help solve this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submit tips online at kccrimestoppers.com.
Bush has two surviving daughters, a son, and several grandchildren.
