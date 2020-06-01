200601_WANTED-KCKPD_Matthew-Mooney_story.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Matthew Sean Mooney of Kansas City, Kansas.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing about 139 pounds, has blue eyes, grey hair and a slender build. Mooney speaks with a thick, Irish accent.

Police say he is wanted in Kansas City, Kansas on a warrant for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. His last known location was near 5th and Elizabeth where his vehicle was found abandoned on March 24th. He could still be hiding in that area.

Police believe that he is having a mental health crisis and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Mooney or may have information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

