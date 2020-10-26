KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man.
Lamonte Marquez Jones was last seen on October 16th. He is described as being 5 foot, 8 inches tall, having black hair and brown eyes and weighing around 168 pounds.
If you believe you may have seen him since that time or have any information regarding his disappearance, please call the KCKPD at 913-573-608
