KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The pandemic has driven some families to reexamine the healthcare they receive, and how they pay for it.
For Joy and Angel León, that meant ditching traditional insurance for their two children, Ines and Santiago.
"For us, the affordability of insurance just wasn't there," Joy explained.
She said that a traditional insurance plan through her husband's employer would have cost the family around $750/month.
Bloom Pediatrics and Lactation in KCK offered them a solution, one they believe could save them thousands of dollars.
The practice, owned and operated by Dr. Lauren Hughes, offers direct primary care. She charges $65-$125 per child per month, depending on a child's age. For that fee families receive unlimited doctor visits and many other services, such as stitches, strep tests and developmental screenings.
"Instead of paying insurance, which dictates who you see and what care you receive, you pay the physician directly," Hughes explained.
León compared the plan to Netflix.
"We can call her or text her and see her every day and it would be the same as if we had our annual visit," she said."
Hughes recommends that patients still carry a backup plan for catastrophic coverage for emergency room visits and other unforeseen costs. The Leons carry such a plan.
"Insurance should be for those catastrophic things. if you're hospitalized or you need a surgery, you need insurance for those things," Hughes said.
Hughes runs her own clinic, with no receptionist or other employees. She said she also has contracts with other providers to get her patients inexpensive x-rays and prescriptions, when needed. She often makes house calls.
"I've done stitches and staples on Friday and Saturday nights when other doctors aren't open," she said.
Hughes compared direct primary care to an "old school" practice. She added that part of the appeal to her as a physician is that she feels like her clients have more access.
"I think most doctors want to be able to do this," she said. "Primary care and pediatric care can be better. You just have to look for it."
