Police were called to the area of N. 72nd and Splitlog Circle around 11 p.m. where the found a deceased black male in his mid to late 30's lying in the backyard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives with Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide that took place late Friday night.

The incident is being investigated by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

