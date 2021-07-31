KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives with Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide that took place late Friday night.
Police were called to the area of N. 72nd and Splitlog Circle around 11 p.m. where the found a deceased black male in his mid to late 30's lying in the backyard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.
The incident is being investigated by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.