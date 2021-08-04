UPDATE -- Kenyonna Brown was found around 8:30 pm Wednesday and taken back to her residence, according to police.
-----
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman who went missing sometime Wednesday.
Kenyonna Brown, 34, went missing between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from the 1800 block of N 73rd Terrace in KCK.
Police do not have a description of what she was wearing, but she did take her red backpack.
Brown has a developmental disability and a medical condition for which she needs medication.
Anyone with information should call (913) 596-3000 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.