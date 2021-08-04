Kenyonna Brown
source: KCKPD

UPDATE -- Kenyonna Brown was found around 8:30 pm Wednesday and taken back to her residence, according to police.

-----

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman who went missing sometime Wednesday. 

Kenyonna Brown, 34, went missing between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from the 1800 block of N 73rd Terrace in KCK.

Police do not have a description of what she was wearing, but she did take her red backpack.

Brown has a developmental disability and a medical condition for which she needs medication.

Anyone with information should call (913) 596-3000 or 911.

