KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after an incident involving KCK PD near 57th and I-70 Monday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a call came in of a suspicious individual in the area of 57th and Tauromee Ave.
When police arrived, a confrontation happened in the street with the individual, where they were standing. There was a struggle over an officers gun, and the individual was shot. The individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The two officers were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police were unable to confirm what exactly happened at the scene as they are still investigating.
KCTV5 has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.