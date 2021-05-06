KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas police officer was transported to the hospital this afternoon after he was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.
It happened at S. 26th Street and Miami Avenue, according to police.
The officer had made a traffic stop and the suspect decided to flee the scene while the officer was out of the vehicle.
The officer injured his leg and was transported to the hospital. He sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Most of the dragging occurred in a grassy area, preventing more serious injuries from occurring.
The authorities are still investigating the incident.
