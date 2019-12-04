KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas police officer is suing the United Government of Wyandotte County for gender and race discrimination, a hostile work environment and retaliation.
The lawsuit states that gender and race discrimination have been, "rampant" during Z'Iontae Womack's 12 years with the department.
The suit continues to say that Womack is one of four African American women police officers in the department and that 80% of the department is made up of white police officers.
The department also disciplined Womack for, “Infractions that white and male officers were not disciplined for,” according to the suit.
The suit also states that throughout Chief Terry Ziegler’s time at the department, he, “fostered an atmosphere of race and gender discrimination within the department.”
This is not the first time that the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been sued for race and gender discrimination.
KCTV5 News has reached out to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department for comment on the lawsuit but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.