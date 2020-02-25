KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK officer was trying to get home after work Monday night. Instead, he stopped for a crash, tried to break up a fight, and got assaulted, according to the police department.
The officer was driving home from work at South Seventh Street and Interstate 70, when he came across a traffic crash. He stopped to check for injuries, and saw someone in one of the cars slapping the person in the passenger seat, KCK police said.
The officer tried to intervene, but the suspect started to pull away, then pushed the officer and tried to punch him. The officer corralled the suspect and was able to place him into custody, police said.
Neither the officer nor the suspect was hurt in the altercation.
