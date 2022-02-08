KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner has returned his GMC Yukon Denali to the unified government's fleet division so it can be decommissioned and sold.
The announcement comes via a press release from the unified government and after reporting from KCTV5 Investigates on Jan. 18 stated he'd "been in office for about a month and already some residents are questioning his decisions."
Read the full story here: KCK mayor under fire for vehicle choice
"The assignment of a Unified Government purchased vehicle for the office of the Mayor has highlighted the challenges of launching a new administration in the public spotlight," today's press release states.
It then calls the move to return the vehicle "an unprecedented and unsolicited" one.
"While the Unified Government charter allows for a vehicle to be purchased for incoming mayors, Mayor Garner wants to put his service to this community above himself by making a promise to refuse any new vehicle purchases afforded to his office by the Unified Government," the press release continues.
It also says that U.G. is confident this move will allow the fleet center to recoup any money expended getting the vehicle in the first place.
The following quotes from the mayor were included:
“As a new Mayor, I am being proactive in recognizing that I need to move in a different direction when it comes to the utilization of resources provided to me by the Unified Government.
I really want people to know that I want this Mayor’s office to be something other than politics as usual.
I reaffirm my pledge to be community-driven.
I want to do my part to help facilitate making Wyandotte County a great and safe place to live, work and raise a family.”
