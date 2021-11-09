KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A registered sex offender from Kansas City, Kansas was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual activity with a child.
Montoryon Harris, 45, will spend 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
In January, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and one count of committing the felony offense while being required to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, Harris crossed state lines to meet a 14-year-old Missouri victim he met via Facebook.
Harris previously had been convicted of a felony for aggravated indecent solicitation of a minor in 1997. In that case, the victim was six years old.
In 2019, the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that Facebook had reported Harris was suspected of engaging in the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old.
Law enforcement contacted the suspected victim and found that Harris began communicating with the 14-year-old in December of 2018. That same month, Harris drove to the victim's house and they engaged in sexual activity in his truck. Harris then continued to text the victim to arrange another meeting.
Officials looked on Harris' phone and found additional messages with two 15-year-olds.
Harris also faces 10 years of supervised release following his 21 years behind bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.