KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A KCK man involved in a shooting which injured several people was sentenced in federal court today.
Dyqwon Deonte Brown, 28, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing ammunition. Brown pleaded guilty to the charge back in September.
According to court documents, Brown was involved in illegally trafficking guns through his Facebook account. The investigation into Brown started in April 2019 after he was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound in his leg. At the hospital, staff found a Glock handgun magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.
Brown refused to identify himself to police or provide any information on how he was shot. It was revealed before coming to the hospital, he was involved in a shooting where several innocent bystanders, including children, were put in danger.
Investigators reviewed Brown's Facebook and found photos of him holding firearms. His messages on the site reveled he was buying, selling and trading guns even though he was a convicted felon.
Brown had two previous felonies for aggravated robbery and a felony for unlawful use of a weapon.
