KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A 63-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and a pharmacy will spend more than six years in federal prison.

Ralph McGinnis pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery for the incidents that occurred in September 2018.

McGinnis admitted to robbing the Bank of Labor located at 756 Minnesota on September 6, 2018, telling a clerk from the bank “don’t say anything” and demanding cash.

After robbing the bank, a retired Kansas City Kansas Police Department sergeant working as a security guard followed McGinnis to an apartment building in the 700 block of Nebraska Avenue where McGinnis was living.

The day prior, investigators said McGinnis robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 950 Minnesota, telling the clerk he had a gun and threating to use it. He fled that send with money. Authorities said he also tried unsuccessfully to rob the Family Dollar at 1200 N. 7th Street armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, McGinnis was sentenced to 77 months in federal custody.