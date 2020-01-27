JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to five felony counts, including second degree murder, and was sentenced Monday to 25 years in a Missouri prison, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.
34-year-old Xavier Otero pleaded guilty to second degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree burglary, attempted first degree robbery and a second armed criminal action.
Otero was sentenced to 25 years on the first and second counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, while he was sentenced to 15 years on each of the remaining three convictions. All sentences were set to run concurrently.
William Domann was found deceased on October 30, 2017, in a bedroom in a residence in Independence in the 12500 block of East 43rd Street South.
Detectives found trails of blood outside the residence and inside. The blood was sampled and it was matched to the defendant. Video from the area showed him limping, apparently from injury.
A second defendant, Nathan Hendricks, was convicted and trial and sentenced to 20 years in prison, while a third defendant has yet to be sentenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.