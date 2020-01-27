JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to five felony counts, including second degree murder, and was sentenced Monday to 25 years in a Missouri prison, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

34-year-old Xavier Otero pleaded guilty to second degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree burglary, attempted first degree robbery and a second armed criminal action.

Otero was sentenced to 25 years on the first and second counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, while he was sentenced to 15 years on each of the remaining three convictions. All sentences were set to run concurrently.

William Domann was found deceased on October 30, 2017, in a bedroom in a residence in Independence in the 12500 block of East 43rd Street South.

Detectives found trails of blood outside the residence and inside. The blood was sampled and it was matched to the defendant. Video from the area showed him limping, apparently from injury.

A second defendant, Nathan Hendricks, was convicted and trial and sentenced to 20 years in prison, while a third defendant has yet to be sentenced.