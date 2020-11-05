KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas man is free after spending more than 12 years in prison for a double murder he swears he didn’t do.

On Thursday, a judge threw out Pete Coones' old conviction.

The judge also had harsh words for the former prosecutor and the tactics used in the original investigation. He also complimented Coones legal team which includes the Midwest Innocence Project and the Morgan Pilate law firm.

KCTV5's investigative team was in court when the judge made the decision and spoke directly to Coones.

“It’s wonderful, but I don’t’ know. It’s going to take a few minutes for the concept to sink it. It’s just overwhelming. That’s the word. I wish I could come up with something better. I’m just trying to keep from breaking down while I talk," he said.

Coones said he was trying to get all of his tears out of his system so he didn’t upset his grandkids when he finally gets to meet them.

KCTV5 News will have more on this developing story throughout the day.