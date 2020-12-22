KCK officer shot

A Kansas City, KS man has been charged with attempted capital murder for shooting a police officer last week in Johnson County. 

 Angie Ricono/KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, KS man has been charged with attempted capital murder for shooting a police officer last week in Johnson County.

Jesse James Flaugher, 33, was charged Tuesday by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting of the KCK police officer happened Dec. 15, 2020 in Johnson County.

The police officer was released from the hospital a day after the shooting.

Flaugher's bond has been set at $1,000,000.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.