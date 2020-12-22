KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, KS man has been charged with attempted capital murder for shooting a police officer last week in Johnson County.
Jesse James Flaugher, 33, was charged Tuesday by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.
The shooting of the KCK police officer happened Dec. 15, 2020 in Johnson County.
The police officer was released from the hospital a day after the shooting.
Flaugher's bond has been set at $1,000,000.
