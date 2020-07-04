KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in the fatal shooting from Thursday night at 35th and Prospect Avenue.
29-year-old Nerville Awuh faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records that were filed Saturday, Kansas City police responded just after 10 p.m. to a Conoco gas station near 35th and Prospect Avenue on a reported shooting Thursday.
When they arrived at the location, they found the victim, Pierre C. Hill-Williams, fatally wounded.
Police said the video surveillance at the gas station showed the suspect and the victim had a short verbal exchange. Later, the suspect is seen on video raising an arm and shooting the victim in the back of the head.
The suspect then leaves in the vehicle he arrived in earlier.
Police detectives determined his vehicle was one the defendant rented from Enterprise and determined the debit card used to purchase items at the store was the defendants.
Prosecutors requested a $400,000 cash bond.
