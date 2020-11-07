KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in the fatal shooting of two people on Friday in a Kansas City gas station parking lot, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

Juan C. Berumen faces two counts of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Kansas City police were called early on the morning of November 6, 2020, to the 1500 block of West 12th Street in Kansas City on a reported shooting and found two deceased victims in the parking lot of a gas station. A third and fourth victim also had been injured by gunfire.

Surveillance video appeared to show the defendant initiating the incident by brandishing a handgun at a group of males in the parking lot.

The victim, who has been identified as 43-year-old Floyd Freeman, appeared unarmed when the defendant began to fire, also hitting and killing a second victim. The second victim has been identified as 37-year-old Margarita Paez, who had arrived at the gas station in the defendant's vehicle.

Two others were injured before the defendant left the scene. He is in custody and being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

Police investigators found 25 spent shell casings in the parking lot.

Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $500,000.