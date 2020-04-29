KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting on April 12.
33-year-old Ivan D. Mock faces second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
According to court records, Daniel L. Washington was found by responding Kansas City Police Department officers near 39th and Troost. He had been fatally shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
Witnesses told police that the shooting had occurred near 40th and Agnes, but the car was driven to 39th and Troost. They found a police patrol wagon parked in front of the CVS there and sought help for the victim.
Witnesses identified Mock as the person who shot the Washington.
Mock was charged earlier this month in this shooting, but was only taken into custody this week. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.
