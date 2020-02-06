KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 42-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in connection with the car chase with law enforcement vehicles through the secured Chiefs Celebration Parade on Wednesday.

Addae J. Doyle faces resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $75,000

+2 Mayor: 'Joy ride' driver arrested on Super Bowl parade route An apparently impaired driver taking a "joy ride" along the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route in downtown Kansas City was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers and arrested at gunpoint.

According to court records, law enforcement officers working the Chiefs Parade Celebration had secured the parade route about 8:15 a.m. from Riverfront Road to Pershing Road to Grand Boulevard near Union Station.

A green Ford Taurus approached barricaded portions of the parade route near Front Street and Riverfront Road.

Doyle failed to stop and knocked down multiple barricades, police said.

A marked police car with lights and sirens began pursuing the his vehicle.

According to court records, Doyle accelerated to approximately 60 mph, driving in the closed parade route. More emergency vehicles pursued. Officers along the route deployed stop sticks, deflating the tires on his vehicle.

At Pershing and Grand Boulevard, officers deployed a tactical vehicle intervention to disable his vehicle.

Officers removed Doyle from the driver’s seat.

According to court records, officers found substances in the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Preliminary toxicology results showed his tested positive for the presence of amphetamines and cocaine.

The case remains under investigation and other charges likely will be filed.