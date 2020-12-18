KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK man claiming to offer business in pain management services has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual battery.
Mario Randolfo Urzua-Almazan, who sometimes goes by Don Mario, is in the Wyandotte County jail on $50,000 bond, and KCK police are asking for the public's help if they know anything about Urzua-Almazan and his "healing services," which he sold to members of the Hispanic community.
Several people who had sought these services from Urzua-Almazan told police he had sexually assaulted them. Since his arrest, several other alleged victims have also come forward, police said.
Police believe there are still yet other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information should contact the KCK Police Department's Special Investigations Unit at 913-573-6069.
