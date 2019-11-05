KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas, woman says the women and children killed in Mexico Monday were her cousins, and now her family is preparing for several funerals.
Denise LeBaron Ramos said they all grew up in a small community in northern Mexico and that the women and children killed were on their way to a wedding.
They left their homes just minutes before the attack, and LeBaron Ramos said if her family had known about any danger, they would not have left the community.
Three women and six children were killed, with the youngest victim just 7 months old. Several children escaped with injuries and were hiding when the family arrived on the scene with Mexican officials.
LeBaron Ramos said that was when the cartels finally stopped shooting at each other. Her family was caught in the cross fire of cartel violence, and because of how far away she lives there was nothing she could do but watch the cries for help on WhatsApp.
“One of my aunts, who was half a kilometer away when it happened, put it on the group. ‘There's been something horrible, something's going on. There's shooting going on and the vehicles on fire and it's exploding. Something's going on. Get somebody over here. Get the men here,’” she said. “That's how we found out and then it just message after message after message coming in.”
LeBaron Ramos said she is going to go to Mexico soon, adding she is not afraid for her safety. Both the Mexican and American governments are helping her family, but their help stops at the border.
