KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A gas station clerk is in critical condition after they were shot in the face during an attempted robbery overnight.
At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store in the 2200 block of Metropolitan.
When they arrived at the store, officers discovered an employee who had suffered a gunshot wound to the face during an attempted robbery.
The victim was transported to local hospital where they remain in critical condition.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
