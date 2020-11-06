KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters in KCK picketed city hall Friday, voicing concerns about the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and response times following the closure of Fire Station 15 in the Fairfax Industrial District.
Members of the KCKFD Local 64 and UAW Local 31 carried signs that said, “The city is burning us now! Are you next?” outside of city hall.
In July, the Unified Government Commission voted to relocate a fire company from the fire station in Fairfax to a new fire station in the Piper area. A UG spokesperson says the new fire station in Piper serves more than 2,000 new rooftops. “Long, long overdue to provide better coverage out there,” International Association of Firefighters Local 64 President J.J. Simma said.
While he believes additional staffing in the Piper area was overdue, Simma says the relocation impacted fire services in the Fairfax Industrial District.
“We think that fire station should be reopened,” Simma said. “The people who work in the Fairfax area need that fire station down there. It’s a highly volatile industrial area where 10,000-15,000 people go to work every day.”
UAW Local 31 President Clarence Brown is also concerned about response times due to the fire station closure. “That fire station, because of those firefighters, have saved many of our lives over there at that plant,” Brown said. “Lives I know for a fact they saved that they are not going to be able to save now coming from another place.”
Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas Interim Public Information Officer Dave Reno sent a written statement that said, “The Commission committed to monitoring the response time data to determine whether additional service territory adjustments would be needed. The Commission is further committed to investing significant resources in building new fire stations and remodeling existing stations in order to improve living conditions for our firefighters. There are no plans to close any additional fire stations, and the Department has been recently awarded a SAFER Grant to hire 18 new firefighters. If there is a lack of equipment at the new Station 12, the Unified Government is not aware. Any IAFF 64 concerns are to be brought through the Safety and Equipment Committee.”
Simma says staffing and fire coverage concerns need to be addressed to improve response times. “Fifteen, sixteen, seventeen-minute response times. Those issues, we’ve tried to voice our concerns internally, but they are not being tended to right now,” Simma said.
Several firefighters also expressed concerns about fire personnel having multiple on duty exposures to COVID-19 that required multiple quarantines that could cause firefighters to run out of sick pay. Reno replied to those concerns in a written response that said, “The IAFF 64 Executive Board was offered the opportunity to shift over to the 80 hours in place of their current IOD status more than two months ago. They requested having both the IOD and the 80-hour benefit, but this option is not available. The County Administrator remains open to allowing them to have the 80 hours if desired.”
