The Kansas City, KS., Fire Department is working a grass fire in this strong south wind in Western Wyandotte County. 

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS., Fire Department is battling a large vegetation fire in the western portion of Wyandotte County. 

The fire began in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. 

There have been no reports of significant damage to homes in the area. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Surrounding departments from Leavenworth County are assisting in putting out the fire. 

