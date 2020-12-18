WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS., Fire Department is battling a large vegetation fire in the western portion of Wyandotte County.
The fire began in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday.
There have been no reports of significant damage to homes in the area.
No injuries have been reported.
Surrounding departments from Leavenworth County are assisting in putting out the fire.
