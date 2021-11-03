KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters and EMS workers in KCK are raising concerns about resources and policies surrounding emergency services.
The IAFF Local 64 union posted concerns to social media about response times following a crash on Sunday. The incident involved a Wyandotte Co. Deputy en-route to a shooting call. It was released on Wednesday that the other driver involved in the crash died.
JJ Simma, the president of the union, said it took one of the ambulances more than 15 minutes to arrive because it was dispatched from a station more than 10 miles away.
Simma said he and members of the union have become increasingly concerned about a lag in times on some calls, citing data gathered through public data and member reports.
"We're losing seconds as we go and we're not providing the service we wish to for the public," Simma said.
A spokesperson from the United Government sent data on countywide response times for the year showing that EMS response in Wyandotte County falls well within national standards.
The data shows that in 2021, KCKFD has responded to Critical calls in less than 10 minutes, 91.5% of the time, and non-critical calls in less than 12 minutes, 99.34% of the time.
Regarding Sunday's incident, the spokesperson noted that the first ambulance and fire truck to arrive did so within a few minutes. The 2nd ambulance was dispatched from across town because two closer ambulances were deployed elsewhere. One of them was responding to a different emergency and one was involved in a training exercise.
Simma said that IAFF has raised concerns with the UG multiple times about incidents in which responses were slower than normal.
He said incidents like the one on Sunday point to a need for better allocation of resources within EMS services, particularly in western Wyandotte Co.
"I think there's a way we can make some improvement and hopefully we'll see some shift in that direction as soon as possible," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.